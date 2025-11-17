With up to 30 years in potential prison time, Antonio Brown is arraigned for attempted murder

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was formally arraigned on Monday, on a charge of attempted murder. During the hearing, prosecutors confirmed a point made here over the weekend.

Brown faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Via the Associated Press, Brown appeared by videoconference for the arraignment. His lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh, reiterated Brown’s prior plea of not guilty.

During the hearing, Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Cruz said the involvement of a firearm doubles the 15-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder. She also confirmed that the charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

The incident happened at a Miami celebrity boxing event in May. Eiglarsh said Brown used a personal weapon and fired shots that were not aimed at anyone. The broader defense is that Brown was defending himself from a physical attack and robbery attempt.

Brown has been placed on house arrest pending trial. The next hearing is set for December 22. No trial date has been set.