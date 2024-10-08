Woody Johnson: I spoke to Aaron Rodgers last night, he had no input on firing Robert Saleh

Jets owner Woody Johnson says he and he alone made the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh this morning, but he did so after speaking to quarterback Aaron Rodgers last night.

Johnson told reporters on a conference call that he and Rodgers spoke on Monday night. Johnson said they didn’t talk about Saleh and Rodgers had no input on that decision, however.

Realistically, though, it’s hard to believe that the owner would make that decision without getting a sense for whether the quarterback the team was built around would support the move. There have been indications this season that Saleh and Rodgers weren’t seeing eye to eye, with everything from an awkward sideline encounter to Saleh’s comments about Rodgers’ cadence leading some to conclude not everything was OK between the head coach and the starting quarterback. Even if Rodgers and Johnson didn’t discuss Saleh’s future specifically, if Rodgers indicated that all wasn’t well with the direction of the team, that could have nudged Johnson toward this morning’s decision.

We should find out tomorrow what Rodgers is willing to say publicly about Saleh’s firing. We may never find out what Rodgers said to Johnson privately.