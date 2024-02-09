Woody Johnson: We have to do a lot better than seven wins next season

Jets owner Woody Johnson did not fire head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas after a 7-10 finish this season, but that doesn’t mean he’s looking for more of the same in 2024.

Johnson spoke to reporters from the NFL Honors show in Las Vegas on Thursday and said that he’s made it clear to both men that anything close to a repeat of the 2023 campaign is going to lead to the kind of changes he resisted making this time around.

“The discussions we’ve had the last couple of months, they’ve seen me about as mad as I can be,” Johnson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “This is it. We have to produce this year … I’m not a playoff mandate [guy] but we have to do a lot better than seven games.”

Johnson may not call it a playoff mandate, but it’s essentially the same thing because “a lot better than seven games” will almost certainly mean winning enough games to qualify for a postseason berth. That would be the Jets’ first trip to the postseason since the 2010 season and it may be the only way Saleh and Douglas remain on hand for another year.