WRs Traeshon Holden, Josh Kelly among Cowboys undrafted free agent signings

The Cowboys did not draft any wide receivers this year, but they have added a pair of undrafted rookies to the position group.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Traeshon Holden and Josh Kelly to their 90-man roster. The Cowboys are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Holden had 45 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns while at Oregon last season. Kelly played at Fresno State and Washington State before catching 89 passes for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns at Texas Tech in 2024.

The Cowboys also signed Syracuse linebacker Justin Barron, Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress, Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark, Auburn tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, Stephen F. Austin defensive back Bruce Harmon, Virginia Tech tight end Tyler Neville, and Eastern Kentucky defensive back Mike Smith.