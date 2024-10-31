 Skip navigation
Xavier Legette added to Panthers injury report Thursday

  
Published October 31, 2024 03:08 PM

The Panthers receiving corps got smaller this week when they traded Diontae Johnson to the Ravens and Thursday’s practice raised the possibility that they could be without Xavier Legette as well.

Legette was listed as a limited participant due to a toe injury. Legette was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, so Friday’s participation will be telling about the risk to his availability against the Saints.

Adam Thielen (hamstring) was also listed as limited as he works to make his return from injured reserve.

Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jammie Robinson (knee), and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest) didn’t practice. Linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle) and tight end Tommy Tremble (back) were limited participants after missing Wednesday’s session.

Quarterback Andy Dalton (thumb) was a full participant again, but he’s set to be the backup to Bryce Young this week.