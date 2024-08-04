Xavier Legette exits Panthers practice with lower leg injury

Panthers first-round draft pick Xavier Legette had to leave practice early today.

Legette, a wide receiver out of South Carolina, injured his lower leg, head coach Dave Canales said.

“It’s something in his lower leg,” Canales said. “I don’t want to get into any details. We’re just going to evaluate him this afternoon as a precaution, and then we’ll go from there — I’ll have more information.”

Canales said today’s injury was not related to the hamstring injury that caused Legette to miss time during Organized Team Activities.

The Panthers traded up for Legette and hope he can develop a rapport with quarterback Bryce Young, and that the two of them become a productive pairing in Canales’ offense.