Xavier McKinney named NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:31 PM

Packers safety Xavier McKinney has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

McKinney, who signed a four-year deal with the Packers in the spring, has made a clear impact in his first few games with the team and that was no different in the Week 5 victory over the Rams. McKinney finished the contest with three tackles, two passes defended, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

McKinney has now recorded an interception in each of Green Bay’s first five games. He’s also tallied 20 total tackles.

This is McKinney’s second career player of the week award. He previously won it in Week 9 of 2021 with the Giants.