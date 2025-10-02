Xavier Watts named defensive rookie of the month for September

Bijan Robinson wasn’t the only Falcon to earn a player of the month award for September.

Safety Xavier Watts has been named the league’s defensive rookie of the month.

Watts finished September with 22 total tackles, four passes defensed, and two interceptions. He was the only rookie with multiple picks over the first four weeks.

He is the first Falcon to win a rookie of the month award since Calvin Ridley in Sept. 2018.

The Falcons will host the Bills in Week 6 when they come off their bye.