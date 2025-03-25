Xavier Worthy files application for protective order against Tia Jones

The legal battle between Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy and his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones, continues.

The problem started earlier this month, when Worthy was arrested for alleged domestic violence against Jones. He was not charged, and he contends that the allegations against him were fabricated.

Jones has since filed an application for a protective order against Worthy. Worthy, in addition to filing a civil lawsuit against Jones, has filed his own application for a protective order.

The application was filed on Monday; PFT has obtained a copy of it. Attached to the application is an affidavit signed by Worthy.

The affidavit explains the history of their relationship, the events that ended it, and the altercation that resulted in Jones accusing him of assault.

Worthy accuses Jones of kicking and swinging at him before pulling the dreads from his scalp, causing “extreme pain and eventually stiffness and pain to my neck.”

He also claims in the affidavit that, after he was released from custody, he learned that $30,0000 in cash and more than $300,000 in jewelry were gone.

Jones could countersue Worthy in response to the lawsuit he filed. As to the dueling applications for a protective order, each seeks mandatory distance from the other.

If that’s what they separately want, this part should be easy — they should agree to maintain signficant physical distance from each other.