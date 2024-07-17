Xavier Worthy: I’m here, I’m ready to work

Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy wasn’t able to practice for much of the offseason program due to a hamstring injury. But he was on the field for Kansas City’s first training camp session with rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday.

“It felt good just to be back out here with the guys and being able to play football again,” Worthy said at a press conference following practice.

“I’m as good as I can be right now,” Worthy later added. “Obviously, still working my way back into things. But I’m here, I’m ready to work.”

The No. 28 overall pick of this year’s draft, Worthy noted that he was able to pick offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s brain during OTAs while dealing with his injured hamstring. But he’s relishing the opportunity to be back on the field, particularly as a first-round selection.

“It’s very important to me. Me in college, I never missed a game, never had any injuries, really,” Worthy said. “So, just having that happen, it’s kind of frustrating. But I had a chance to learn and get better in a different way — learning the playbook.

“I feel like that’s the big struggle for all rookies, is learning the playbook, learning the system. So I feel like [getting in tune] with that for me, was a big thing. And rehabbing, of course, just to get back and be able to be out here and run.”

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes put it on Tuesday, there’s no time to ease Worthy into things because the club’s offense needs the young receiver to get off to a good start. Worthy said he feels the same way.

“I definitely feel like there’s no time to ease in,” Worthy said. “It’s all go. Once you’re here, you’re here. So I understand definitely what Pat’s saying and just to build that connection with him, it’s going to be key here.”