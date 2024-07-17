 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy: I’m here, I’m ready to work

  
Published July 17, 2024 12:32 PM

Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy wasn’t able to practice for much of the offseason program due to a hamstring injury. But he was on the field for Kansas City’s first training camp session with rookies and quarterbacks on Wednesday.

“It felt good just to be back out here with the guys and being able to play football again,” Worthy said at a press conference following practice.

“I’m as good as I can be right now,” Worthy later added. “Obviously, still working my way back into things. But I’m here, I’m ready to work.”

The No. 28 overall pick of this year’s draft, Worthy noted that he was able to pick offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s brain during OTAs while dealing with his injured hamstring. But he’s relishing the opportunity to be back on the field, particularly as a first-round selection.

“It’s very important to me. Me in college, I never missed a game, never had any injuries, really,” Worthy said. “So, just having that happen, it’s kind of frustrating. But I had a chance to learn and get better in a different way — learning the playbook.

“I feel like that’s the big struggle for all rookies, is learning the playbook, learning the system. So I feel like [getting in tune] with that for me, was a big thing. And rehabbing, of course, just to get back and be able to be out here and run.”

As quarterback Patrick Mahomes put it on Tuesday, there’s no time to ease Worthy into things because the club’s offense needs the young receiver to get off to a good start. Worthy said he feels the same way.

“I definitely feel like there’s no time to ease in,” Worthy said. “It’s all go. Once you’re here, you’re here. So I understand definitely what Pat’s saying and just to build that connection with him, it’s going to be key here.”