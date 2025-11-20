 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy set to practice on Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 01:55 PM

The Chiefs expect to have a full house at practice on Thursday.

According to the team’s pre-practice injury report, they plan to have every player on the active roster on the practice field in some capacity. That’s a positive change for wide receiver Xavier Worthy and left guard Kingsley Suamataia after they both missed Wednesday’s session.

It’s a similar pattern to the one Worthy followed last week while dealing with an ankle injury. He was limited on Thursday and a full participant on Friday before catching three passes for 25 yards in Kansas City’s loss to the Broncos.

Suamataia is in the concussion protocol, so he will need to pass that in order to be on the field against the Colts on Sunday.