Yannick Ngakoue to visit Dolphins on Monday

  
Published July 22, 2024 09:35 AM

As the Dolphins prepare to move forward without Shaq Barrett, who retired over the weekend, they’re looking at replacements.

In addition to Emmanuel Ogbah, they’ll also be looking at veteran pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, agent Drew Rosenhaus disclosed that Ngakoue will be at Dolphins headquarters on Monday during his weekly segment on WSVN-7.

Ngakoue, a third-round pick in the 2016 draft, has played for the Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, Colts, and Bears. He has 69 career sacks, including two years of double-digit sack production.