Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
YouTube will allow “unlimited simultaneous streams” for in-home Sunday Ticket

  
Published May 25, 2023 07:33 PM

For customers of the base YouTube TV package, each account permits up to three simultaneous streams. Originally, that wasn’t going to apply to Sunday Ticket.

It now will. And apparently then some.

YouTube announced on Thursday that, in response to customer feedback, Sunday Ticket includes “unlimited simultaneous streams ” for home viewing.

Also, for streaming on the go, users will have access to two additional streams.

This means that, for people watching from home , they will be able to watch as many games as they want, if they have the TVs/devices to permit it -- along with two extra streams outside the home.

That’s a significant development for those who intend to create the ability to watch as many games as possible at once, especially with up to nine or 10 games starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday.

A reduced rate remains available through June 6, either via YouTube TV or the You Tube Premium Channels.