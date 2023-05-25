YouTube will allow “unlimited simultaneous streams” for in-home Sunday Ticket

For customers of the base YouTube TV package, each account permits up to three simultaneous streams. Originally, that wasn’t going to apply to Sunday Ticket.

It now will. And apparently then some.

YouTube announced on Thursday that, in response to customer feedback, Sunday Ticket includes “unlimited simultaneous streams ” for home viewing.

Also, for streaming on the go, users will have access to two additional streams.

This means that, for people watching from home , they will be able to watch as many games as they want, if they have the TVs/devices to permit it -- along with two extra streams outside the home.

That’s a significant development for those who intend to create the ability to watch as many games as possible at once, especially with up to nine or 10 games starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on a Sunday.

A reduced rate remains available through June 6, either via YouTube TV or the You Tube Premium Channels.