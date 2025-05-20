Zac Taylor has no update on Trey Hendrickson, but has spoken with him

Last week, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson showed up in street clothes for Cincinnati’s voluntary workout and told reporters that things had become “personal” in his contract dispute.

Speaking to the media as the team’s Phase II session was ongoing, Hendrickson cited a text he received from head coach Zac Taylor about fines for missed mandatory minicamp as a factor that set him off.

In his Tuesday press conference, Taylor said that he has no update on Hendrickson, but noted that the two had talked.

“I put a lot of time into thinking — those situations, there’s real money at stake,” Taylor said. “So I put a lot of time and energy into thinking about how to communicate, when to communicate. And so, that’s just how I handled that one. And, yeah, Trey and I have spoken.

“I think every situation is unique,” Taylor later added. “Every personality is different, every player is different. The timing of everything is different. So, you just adapt as you go with that stuff.”

Taylor noted that it’s his decision when and how to handle those exchanges, adding that he didn’t find it distracting for Hendrickson to be speaking to the media during a workout.

“It was good to see him, good to have him in town,” Taylor said. “Practice had really wrapped up for the most part. I don’t have any issue with that.”

There’s also no doubt that Taylor sees the need for Hendrickson on the team’s defense.

“I mean, he’s an elite rusher,” Taylor said. “He’s done a great job in this league for a long time and since he’s been here. So, obviously, he’s a valuable part of our team.”

Hendrickson led the league last season with 17.5 sacks, becoming a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

The defensive end has said that he will not play this season under his current deal. He’s slated to make a base salary of $15.8 million with a salary cap hit of $18.6 million in 2025.