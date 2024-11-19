Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: No problem with guys speaking with passion after the game

After Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase said reporters should “ask Zac” about how the team needs to finish better in games.

In his Tuesday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor did not take issue with Chase’s comments.

“He’s emotional, and when you got a guy that works as hard as he does, leaves it all on the field, I do think things — I don’t want to say ‘misconstrued’ — but can look differently than what they really are,” Taylor said, via Jay Morison of SI.com.

“He’s a guy that is one of the most genuine players I’ve ever been around and honest, insightful, puts it all out there for us. … I don’t have problems with guys that work as hard as they do, speaking with emotion after the game, speaking with passion.”

While Taylor didn’t disclose whether or not he and Chase had spoken about the comments, the head coach did note that the two are on the same page.

“[A]ppreciate the work he puts in and sometimes postgame it’s emotional, and that’s the way it is,” Taylor said.

Taylor added that he doesn’t feel some kind of way about Chase’s comments, “Because there’s not a non-relationship there with the player.”

“These are things that we try to be proactive about, to put these guys in the best position possible to succeed,” Taylor said. “And I feel very confident we put Ja’Marr in the best position possible to succeed. He’s first in every category there is. We make a conscious effort to involve him and make sure he’s always a big part of that.

“I always love the dialogue with him in terms of gameplan, how we’re going to use you. … I think he’s come a long way. He’s not a captain with it on his chest, but in so many ways, he acts like one. So again, I don’t ever hold against a player when they’re after a game having an emotional response.”

Through 11 games this season, Chase leads the league with 73 catches, 1,056 yards, and 12 touchdowns. But Cincinnati’s 4-7 record is the clear source of Chase’s frustration, as the receiver noted after the game.

“Love working with him. Thankful that he’s on our team,” Taylor said. “Love everything he brings to the table. Love the energy he brings, and [he] just wants to win. We all want to win, and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. And when you don’t, it can lead to frustration. But I feel very confident we’re on the same page and we’ll be good going forward.”