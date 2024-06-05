Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: We’ve had great dialogue

Earlier this week, Ja’Marr Chase’s college teammate Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market with a massive contract extension.

Drafted a year after Jefferson, Chase has not been attending the voluntary portion of the Bengals’ offseason program as he also seeks a new deal. Chase became extension-eligible this offseason after completing his third season in the league.

On Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor was asked if he knows whether or not Chase will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

“I’ve talked with Ja’Marr,” Taylor said, via WCPO. “I won’t get into our conversations, but we’ve had great dialogue.”

Chase, 24, has been one of the league’s best receivers since he stepped on the field as a rookie. He’s reached 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons and has been selected to the Pro Bowl all three years. In 2023, he set a career high with 100 receptions, finishing with 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Cincinnati also has Tee Higgins eligible for a new contract, as he was franchise-tagged this offseason and has yet to sign his tender. But the Bengals also do not appear to have much urgency when it comes to giving Higgins a long-term deal.

But for both Chase and Higgins, the Jefferson deal should help push receiver contracts to new heights.

As Taylor put it, “It’s a good time to be a receiver.”