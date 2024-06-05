 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
nbc_pft_youngoffenses_240605.jpg
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase: We’ve had great dialogue

  
Published June 5, 2024 12:07 PM

Earlier this week, Ja’Marr Chase’s college teammate Justin Jefferson reset the receiver market with a massive contract extension.

Drafted a year after Jefferson, Chase has not been attending the voluntary portion of the Bengals’ offseason program as he also seeks a new deal. Chase became extension-eligible this offseason after completing his third season in the league.

On Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor was asked if he knows whether or not Chase will attend the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

“I’ve talked with Ja’Marr,” Taylor said, via WCPO. “I won’t get into our conversations, but we’ve had great dialogue.”

Chase, 24, has been one of the league’s best receivers since he stepped on the field as a rookie. He’s reached 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons and has been selected to the Pro Bowl all three years. In 2023, he set a career high with 100 receptions, finishing with 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Cincinnati also has Tee Higgins eligible for a new contract, as he was franchise-tagged this offseason and has yet to sign his tender. But the Bengals also do not appear to have much urgency when it comes to giving Higgins a long-term deal.

But for both Chase and Higgins, the Jefferson deal should help push receiver contracts to new heights.

As Taylor put it, “It’s a good time to be a receiver.”