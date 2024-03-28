Zac Taylor: We think Tee Higgins is our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins requested a trade after the organization elected to franchise tag him.

But it doesn’t sound like Cincinnati plans to move Higgins anytime soon.

During the annual league meeting this week, head coach Zac Taylor noted his excitement for Higgins to be a part of the Bengals’ offense in 2024.

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different.”

Because Higgins is not under contract, he is under no obligation to attend Cincinnati’s mandatory minicamp or training camp. Former Bengals safety Jessie Bates was in a similar situation before the 2022 season, as he was franchise tagged and did not sign his tender until Aug. 23.

Higgins is slated to make $21.8 million if he plays on the franchise tender this season.

“Those are their business decisions they make and we’ll continue to prepare the guys that are there and get ready for training camp,” Taylor said. “Excited to have a great year with Tee.”

The Bengals are in a situation where they have two receivers up for a new contract, as Ja’Marr Chase is also now eligible for an extension after completing his third season. Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said during the annual league meeting that Cincinnati would like to keep both players.

“We like these guys. We have to work within the salary cap,” Blackburn said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “So we have to figure out what that will mean, and how it can all stay together. That’s just what we have to work on and see where it takes us.”

After eclipsing 1,000 yards in 2021 and 2022, injuries limited Higgins to 12 games in 2023. He caught 42 passes for 656 yards with five touchdowns.