Zac Taylor: “We’ll see” if Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins play on Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 12:30 PM

The Bengals’ top two receivers may or may not play in Sunday’s season opener against the Patriots.

Ja’Marr Chase has been limited throughout the week as he continues to seek a new contract and Tee Higgins popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Via multiple reporters on the Bengals beat, head coach Zac Taylor said, “We’ll see” when asked about Chase playing.

Taylor also described Higgins’ hamstring issue as a tweak and said “we’ll see” if he’ll be on the field Sunday. Higgins did not practice on Friday after he was limited in Thursday’s session.

Additionally, Bengals rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins is set to have surgery to repair the thumb injury he suffered this week.

He can manage that,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s better to not play him this week. We’ll see how it goes starting next week.”

The Bengals selected Jenkins in the second round of this year’s draft.

Cincinnati will release its final injury report of the week with game statuses later on Friday.