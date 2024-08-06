 Skip navigation
Zach Ertz: Don’t say Jayden Daniels is going to be good, he’s good now

  
Published August 6, 2024 04:22 PM

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz has been in the NFL for 12 years, so he’s seen his share of young quarterbacks trying to learn to be pro passers. But he hasn’t seen many who look as good, as early in their careers, as Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking in training camp.

Ertz told JP Finlay of NBC 4 in Washington, D.C., that Daniels is already the quarterback the Commanders hoped he would be when they took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“A lot of times you talk about rookies like, ‘This guy is going to be good.’ Jayden is good now,” Ertz said.

Ertz said he’s trying to teach Daniels everything he knows as a veteran who has already played in Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s system, but Ertz said the reality is this is already Daniels’ offense, and it’s up to the rest of the offensive players to get on Daniels’ page.

“It’s really what he sees, and I’m trying to learn his perspective,” Ertz said. “I’ve got to be able to play on his timing, play on his speed, and get open.”

That’s awfully good news for a Commanders franchise that desperately needs a franchise quarterback. Ertz thinks they’ve found him.