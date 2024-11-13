 Skip navigation
Zack Baun is the NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:15 PM

Eagles linebacker Zack Baun’s move into a starting role this year is going well.

Baun signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason after four years spent mostly playing on special teams in New Orleans and he opened the season with 15 tackles and two sacks in a win over the Packers. He turned in another strong game against the Cowboys in Week 10.

Baun had eight tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to help the Eagles rout their divisional rivals.

The NFL named Baun the NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time Baun has received the honor and it’s the latest sign the Eagles made the right move to add him to their roster.