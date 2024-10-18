 Skip navigation
Za’Darius Smith on trade chatter: Not my decision, that’s all upstairs

  
Published October 18, 2024 08:55 AM

The Browns traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills this week and there’s been speculation about other potential moves the 1-5 team might make involving veteran members of the team.

One possibility that has come up is a deal that would send edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Lions. Detroit lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season when he fractured his tibia and fibula last Sunday and Smith could be an option to shore up the area over the remaining weeks of the season.

Smith said on Thursday that he hadn’t heard the Lions chatter and that it won’t be his call to make about any trade.

“You know what, that’s not my decision. That’s all upstairs,” Smith said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I would rather you ask them to see what that would be.”

It may not be Smith’s decision, but it doesn’t sound like he hates the idea. The former Packer and Viking noted that he’d get a chance to play two of his former teams and allowed that “it might be a good look, a good feel for me.”