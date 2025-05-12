Zaire Franklin had an ankle procedure, Colts hopeful he’ll be ready for camp

One of Indianapolis’ key defensive players is going to be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters late last week that linebacker Zaire Franklin recently underwent a clean-up procedure on his ankle.

“It’ll take some time, but hopefully he’ll be back by training camp,” Steichen said in his rookie minicamp press conference.

Franklin, 28, played every defensive snap for the Colts last season and 20 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time and was an AP second-team All-Pro honoree.

He recorded 173 total tackles to lead the league, along with 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Last month, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard noted that Franklin’s fellow linebacker Jaylon Carlies underwent offseason shoulder surgery. But he is also expected to be back for training camp.

Indianapolis is implementing a new defensive scheme in 2025 under coordinator Lou Anarumo. Gus Bradley was fired from that position after the 2024 season.