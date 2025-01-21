Zay Flowers: “It was killing me” to miss playoff games with knee injury

Baltimore’s Zay Flowers took a step forward in his second season, becoming the Ravens’ first wide receiver to earn a Pro Bow berth.

But Flowers was unable to play in Baltimore’s two postseason games due to a knee injury suffered in the Week 18 victory over Cleveland. That was difficult for the young receiver to deal with, knowing how he potentially could have helped the offense.

“It was killing me, for sure,” Flowers said on Monday, via transcript from the team. “I want to be out there every game. I want to go through everything they go through, so not being out there, it took a little toll on me, just to watch that and not be able to participate and do what I wanted to do and help the team.”

Flowers added he felt like he’d have a better chance to play in the AFC Championship Game, had the team advanced.

But now Baltimore’s season is over and Flowers said not being able to participate will help fuel him for 2025.

“Definitely, because you want to play your last game,” Flowers said. “You want to play every game, so not being able to play, that messed with me a little bit.”

Flowers ended 2024 with 74 catches for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns.