Zay Flowers officially doubtful, but John Harbaugh gives him “a chance” to play

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has not practiced this week, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Bills.

Officially, he is doubtful to play with the Ravens holding out hope, no matter how slim.

“I think he’ll have a chance,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday, via video from the team.

Flowers injured his knee on his 14th snap in the Week 18 win over the Browns. He did not practice last week either and missed the wild card win over the Steelers, and it looks likely he will miss this week, too.

The Ravens posted video of Flowers working on the side during Friday’s practice.

Flowers made 74 catches for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

Nelson Agholor, Rashod Bateman, Steven Sims, Devontez Walker, and Tylan Wallace are the other receivers on the active roster. The Ravens called up Anthony Miller from the practice squad last weekend, and they likely elevate him again this week to help fill in for Flowers.

Wide receiver/returner Deonte Harty (knee) is questionable after three consecutive full practices as he works his way back from injured reserve. The Ravens will have to make a move to get Harty back on the active roster for him to play Sunday.