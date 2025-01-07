Zay Flowers out of practice, Kyle Hamilton limited

The Ravens kicked off their practice week without wide receiver Zay Flowers on the field.

Flowers hurt his knee in last Saturday’s division-clinching win over the Browns and head coach John Harbaugh called him day-to-day heading into their wild card round game against the Steelers. Flowers did not participate in Tuesday’s workout and will now have two more chances to get some work in before injury designations are handed out for this Saturday’s game.

Every other player on the active roster took part in practice. Running back Justice Hill (illness, concussion) was a limited participant after missing the last two games and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) was also listed as limited.

Left guard Patrick Mekari was not on the report after missing Week 18 with an illness and kick returner Deonte Harty (knee) was a full participant after being designated for return from injured reserve.