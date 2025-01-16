 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zay Flowers remains out of Ravens practice on Thursday

  
Published January 16, 2025 02:49 PM

As the Ravens continue to get ready for the Bills, receiver Zay Flowers remains sidelined.

Flowers officially did not practice again Thursday as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Flowers went down during the Week 18 win over the Browns. He did not play in last Saturday’s postseason victory over the Steelers.

While Flowers’ injury is not considered to be a long-term issue, he still has yet to practice since he was first sidelined.

Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games, becoming the first wide receiver in Ravens history to be a Pro Bowler.

In his second postseason, Flowers will have one more chance to get on the practice field before the final injury report of the week on Friday.

Flowers is the only player on the Ravens’ active roster who is on the practice report this week.