Zay Flowers remains out of Ravens practice on Thursday

As the Ravens continue to get ready for the Bills, receiver Zay Flowers remains sidelined.

Flowers officially did not practice again Thursday as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

Flowers went down during the Week 18 win over the Browns. He did not play in last Saturday’s postseason victory over the Steelers.

While Flowers’ injury is not considered to be a long-term issue, he still has yet to practice since he was first sidelined.

Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games, becoming the first wide receiver in Ravens history to be a Pro Bowler.

In his second postseason, Flowers will have one more chance to get on the practice field before the final injury report of the week on Friday.

Flowers is the only player on the Ravens’ active roster who is on the practice report this week.