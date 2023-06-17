Skip navigation
NFL
New Orleans Saints
Roderick Daniels Jr.
RD
Roderick
Daniels
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Saints put OL Will Clapp on IR, sign three players
Word on Monday was that Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp was set to miss significant time with a foot injury.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Report: Trevor Penning to miss a few weeks with foot injury
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bub Means will miss time with an ankle injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
Alvin Kamara fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Report: Will Clapp will miss “significant” time with a foot injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Matthew Berry’s Overall Top 200 for 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
