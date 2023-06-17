Skip navigation
NFL
New England Patriots
Ryan
RC
Ryan
Cowden
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Giants let executive Ryan Cowden out of his contract to join the Patriots
The Giants are allowing executive advisor to the G.M.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Ryan Cowden
NE
Front Office
Pats to bring in Ryan Cowden for unspecified role
Mike Vrabel: Josh McDaniels is on a long list of offensive coordinator candidates
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Comparing, contrasting Vrabel with Belichick
Bill Belichick: I love Mike Vrabel, I'm sure he'll do a great job in New England
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Mike Vrabel: Drake Maye will be his own person, but I'll give him necessary things to win
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Mike Vrabel: Eliot Wolf and I have a shared vision for building the Patriots
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
