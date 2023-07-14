 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Auburn v Northwestern
David Braun elevated to interim coach at Northwestern, AP source says
Olympics: Cycling-Road Racing-Women's Road Race
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLSan Francisco 49ersSamuel Womack III

Samuel
Womack III

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets
05:42
Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
Sherman once told Skip Bayless, “I’m better at life than you.” Their lives could now be intertwined.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Report: Brock Purdy remains on target for season opener

PFT’s top ten NFL head coaches for 2023, No. 8: Kyle Shanahan
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Sam Darnold: There’s a ton of reasons I picked the 49ers
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 8 Shanahan
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
49ers will open nine training camp practices to fans