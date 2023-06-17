 Skip navigation
Steve
Oliver

Lions promote Steve Oliver to tight ends coach
The Lions have promoted assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver to tight ends coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
Lions’ St. Brown, Sewell analyze SB LX offenses
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
Montgomery: Lions’ struggles ‘will be corrected’
Ryan Kennedy files $100 million lawsuit against DK Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson, and others
Jared Goff calls OC Drew Petzing a “home run hire”