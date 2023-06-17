Skip navigation
Top News
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
Detroit Lions
Steve Oliver
SO
Steve
Oliver
Lions promote Steve Oliver to tight ends coach
The Lions have promoted assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver to tight ends coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Steve Oliver
DET
Coaching Staff
Lions hire Steve Oliver as new tight ends coach
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
Lions’ St. Brown, Sewell analyze SB LX offenses
Montgomery: Petzing is ‘prepared’ to be Lions OC
Montgomery: Lions’ struggles ‘will be corrected’
Ryan Kennedy files $100 million lawsuit against DK Metcalf, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson, and others
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jared Goff calls OC Drew Petzing a “home run hire”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
