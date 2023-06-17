 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson signs a 5-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton
NASCAR: Cup Practice
Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson signs a 5-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports
NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoalone_260211.jpg
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
nbc_pl_sunliv_260211.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
ken_roczen.jpg
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLArizona CardinalsTony Sorrentino

Tony
Sorrentino

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Cardinals hire Tony Sorrentino as WRs coach
The Cardinals are hiring Tony Sorrentino as their wide receivers coach, Peter Schrager of ESPN reports.
Dolphins, Cardinals to pursue Packers’ QB Willis
2025-26 NFL season recap: Final review and look-ahead analysis for all 32 teams
Who should Seahawks face in Week 1 of 2026 season?
Cardinals expected to release quarterback Murray
Early look at 2027 NFL Super Bowl LXI Odds
Aubrey Pleasant interviewing with Cardinals, Browns today