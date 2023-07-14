 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_rugby_ilonamaherbodyimage_230713.jpg
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLSeattle SeahawksUchenna Nwosu

Uchenna
Nwosu

NFL: NOV 24 Seahawks at Eagles
09:17
Seahawks to hire Brandon Jordan as a pass rush specialist
The Seahawks are hiring Michigan State assistant Brandon Jordan as a pass rush specialist, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.
Report: Richard Sherman is a candidate to replace Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
DK Metcalf: We have a whole arsenal of offensive weapons
A list of top 10 NFL coaches is coming very soon
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Devon Allen says he’s the fastest player in the NFL
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Mike Holmgren experienced “very curious,” “very attentive” Russell Wilson in Seattle
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Report: Matt Hasselbeck laid off at ESPN