Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monster Energy Supercross announces first half of 2025 schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New No. 1 emerges in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2024 Week 4: Getting Defensive
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Top Clips
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Tough to forecast Dolphins’ future without Tua
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Monster Energy Supercross announces first half of 2025 schedule
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New No. 1 emerges in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Bristol
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
2024 Week 4: Getting Defensive
Gary Davenport
,
Gary Davenport
,
Top Clips
Mahomes the early MVP favorite, Rodgers in the mix
Seahawks futures stocks rising under HC Macdonald
Tough to forecast Dolphins’ future without Tua
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
Brett Brochu
BB
Brett
Brochu
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Jeremy Swayman is a restricted free agent without a contract for the season.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to an 8-year extension worth $112 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avs forward Logan O’Connor signs 6-year extension to stay with the team through 2030-31 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jacob Trouba says ‘there’s no animosity’ toward Rangers following trade rumors
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Radko Gudas is named the Anaheim Ducks’ first captain since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement 2 years ago
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Okposo, who won a Cup in his final game with Panthers, announces retirement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad