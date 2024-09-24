 Skip navigation
NHLEdmonton OilersBrett Brochu

Brett
Brochu

Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Jeremy Swayman is a restricted free agent without a contract for the season.
Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to an 8-year extension worth $112 million
Philip Broberg
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Edmonton Oilers v Colorado Avalanche
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
2017 NHL Draft - Round One
Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Buffalo Sabres acquire forward Ryan McLeod in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers
Avs forward Logan O’Connor signs 6-year extension to stay with the team through 2030-31 season
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M
Jacob Trouba says ‘there’s no animosity’ toward Rangers following trade rumors
Radko Gudas is named the Anaheim Ducks’ first captain since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement 2 years ago
Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report
Kyle Okposo, who won a Cup in his final game with Panthers, announces retirement