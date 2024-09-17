 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen race shakes up NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Getting Defensive: Week 3 2024
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uccmpvrrgeqhyziz3wk3
Howard Williams Jr. could be in for a big season
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,
  • Jason Jordan, Staff
    ,

NHLNashville PredatorsHiroki Gojsic

Hiroki
Gojsic

NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators
The 22-year-old Askarov had reportedly asked for a trade with his path to a starting role in Nashville blocked by Juuse Saros.
NHL: Nashville Predators at Washington Capitals
The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators
Juuse Saros
Report: Predators, franchise goalie Juuse Saros agree to terms on an 8-year contract
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year
Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins