NHLCalgary FlamesJacob Battaglia

Jacob
Battaglia

Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Jeremy Swayman is a restricted free agent without a contract for the season.
Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Gaudreau
Gaudreau brothers are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends as ‘linemates forever’
Andrew Mangiapane
Capitals acquire winger Andrew Mangiapane in a trade with the Flames
Jacob Markstrom
Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises
nbc_dps_mattyroseinterview_240625.jpg
06:51
McDavid was ‘outstanding’ despite Stanley Cup loss
nbc_dps_mattroseinterview_240624.jpg
10:42
Canada’s bittersweet battle for the Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward
Tampa Bay Lightning select Victor Hedman as captain, succeeding Steven Stamkos
Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend lease deal with Broward County through at least 2033
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season