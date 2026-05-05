Jarvis’ score forces OT in Game 2 of Flyers-Hurricanes 2nd-round series in NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis scored midway through the third period to complete the Carolina Hurricanes’ rally from an early two-goal deficit and force overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in Monday night’s second-round playoff game.

Carolina is chasing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jarvis took a feed from Nikolaj Ehlers as the trailer and beat Dan Vladar from the right side at the 11:21 mark to knot the score at 2-2. Ehlers had Carolina’s first goal with a first-period one-timer and the Hurricanes on the power play.

Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored in a 39-second span of the first period for the Flyers, whose flurry in the opening 5 minutes put Carolina in its first deficit of the postseason.

Then Vladar spent the rest of regulation flirting with making that 2-0 margin hold up, including twice stopping breakaways by Eric Robinson. And Travis Sanheim came through to back up his goalie with a big second-period play, clearing a puck that had gotten loose behind the netminder in the crease to deny a potential tying goal.