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Jarvis’ score forces OT in Game 2 of Flyers-Hurricanes 2nd-round series in NHL playoffs

  
Published May 4, 2026 10:28 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

May 4, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) scores a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in game two of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

James Guillory-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis scored midway through the third period to complete the Carolina Hurricanes’ rally from an early two-goal deficit and force overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers in Monday night’s second-round playoff game.

Carolina is chasing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Jarvis took a feed from Nikolaj Ehlers as the trailer and beat Dan Vladar from the right side at the 11:21 mark to knot the score at 2-2. Ehlers had Carolina’s first goal with a first-period one-timer and the Hurricanes on the power play.

Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored in a 39-second span of the first period for the Flyers, whose flurry in the opening 5 minutes put Carolina in its first deficit of the postseason.

Then Vladar spent the rest of regulation flirting with making that 2-0 margin hold up, including twice stopping breakaways by Eric Robinson. And Travis Sanheim came through to back up his goalie with a big second-period play, clearing a puck that had gotten loose behind the netminder in the crease to deny a potential tying goal.