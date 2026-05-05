Hall’s OT score helps Hurricanes top Flyers 3-2 to take 2-0 lead in 2nd-round series of NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. — Taylor Hall slipped the puck past Dan Vladar at 18:54 of overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their second-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Hall took a short feed from Sean Walker and carried the puck in on the left side before being knocked to his knees near the top of the crease. But Hall hopped up, corralled the puck and beat Vladar to cap a night that saw the Hurricanes fall behind 2-0 quickly for their first deficit of the postseason.

Seth Jarvis had the third-period goal that forced overtime for Carolina, while Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Frederik Andersen finished with 34 saves to help the Hurricanes improve to 6-0 in the postseason.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Thursday’s Game 3.

Jamie Drysdale and Sean Couturier scored in a 39-second span of the first period for the Flyers, but Philadelphia couldn’t beat Andersen again.

Vladar had 39 saves.