Golden Knights’ William Karlsson to return vs. Ducks after missing 6 months with injury
Published May 4, 2026 04:07 PM
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LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson will return for Game 1 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks after missing nearly six months with a lower-body injury.
Coach John Tortorella confirmed the news before the game.
Karlsson was hurt in the first period of Vegas’ 4-3 overtime loss against the Ducks on Nov. 8.
Karlsson had four goals and three assists early in the season before the injury. He had back-to-back 50-point seasons, but finished with only 29 in 53 games last season, when he was sidelined twice because of injuries.