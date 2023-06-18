Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Jokes abound as Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman misses 2nd game while recovering from shower slip and fall
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Jokes abound as Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman misses 2nd game while recovering from shower slip and fall
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NHL
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NHL
St. Louis Blues
Jimmy Snuggerud
JS
Jimmy
Snuggerud
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence
The wins just keep on coming for the St. Louis Blues, and their seven-game streak has significantly improved their chances of returning to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blackhawks’ Patrick Maroon, three-time Stanley Cup champion, retiring after season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko out six weeks after injuring left knee
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Golden Knights sign Brandon Saad after he and Blues agreed to terminate his previous contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
St. Louis Blues move to mutually terminate the remainder of Brandon Saad’s contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue