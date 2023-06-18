 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day
MLB: Spring Training-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jokes abound as Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman misses 2nd game while recovering from shower slip and fall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nickeil Alexander-Walker saves the day
MLB: Spring Training-Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Jokes abound as Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman misses 2nd game while recovering from shower slip and fall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLSt. Louis BluesJimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy
Snuggerud

St. Louis Blues
Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence
The wins just keep on coming for the St. Louis Blues, and their seven-game streak has significantly improved their chances of returning to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
St. Louis Blues
Blues post 7 consecutive wins in a push to make the playoffs after a two-year absence
Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blackhawks’ Patrick Maroon, three-time Stanley Cup champion, retiring after season
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko out six weeks after injuring left knee
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores seven seconds into a game against Florida
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights sign Brandon Saad after he and Blues agreed to terminate his previous contract
NHL: Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues move to mutually terminate the remainder of Brandon Saad’s contract
Ovechkin scores, needs 4 more to pass Gretzky for NHL record, and Capitals beat Bruins 4-3
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes