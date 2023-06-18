 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at North Carolina
No. 25 UNC was down at half to No. 19 Kansas. A dominant 2nd half changed everything
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Kylan Boswell scores 31, No. 17 Illinois beats Florida Gulf Coast 113-70 in another blowout win
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut
Tarris Reed scores 20, grab’s 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn past UMass Lowell 110-47

nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jiri
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury
Nashville captain Roman Josi is week to week with an upper-body injury the Predators said Saturday, an injury not related to the POTS diagnosis announced by the Predators in June.
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators
Nashville captain Roman Josi out week to week with upper-body injury
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues
Blackhawks send Lukas Reichel to Canucks for 2027 fourth-round draft pick
Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton Oilers are still the class of the Pacific Division for everyone else to chase
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Quinn Hughes Jack Hughes
Quinn and Jack Hughes acknowledge they’d like to play together in the NHL
Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin is taking leave of absence, returning to Sweden
Sidney Crosby, rejuvenated Pittsburgh Penguins one of NHL’s biggest early surprises
Alex Ovechkin scores his 900th NHL goal with the Washington Capitals
Rangers beginning to find their identity under new head coach Mike Sullivan
Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer becomes youngest NHL defenseman with multigoal game
Devils sign veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom to two-year, $12 million contract