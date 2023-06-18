 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cal Raleigh
2026 Fantasy Baseball Salary Cap Draft: Full draft plan, results and analysis
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Florida State
No. 1 Duke edges Florida State 80-79 in ACC Tournament after Seminoles’ buzzer-beater rims out
CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-NICE-2026
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lukacomp_260312.jpg
HLs: Luka drops 51-point double-double on Bulls
nbc_nba_sgacomp_260312.jpg
HLs: SGA breaks Wilt’s record with 127th 20-pt day
jokics_triple_dub_raw.jpg
HLs: Jokic triple-double leads DEN comeback v. SAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLSan Jose SharksKyle Chauvette

Kyle
Chauvette

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension
The Sharks have won three straight games and entered the day three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75 million extension
NHL: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals
Goalie fight breaks out between Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, San Jose’s Alex Nedeljkovic
NHL: Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks
Sharks sign Alexander Wennberg to a three-year, $18 million contract extension
Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini’s spin-o-rama goal helps him become fastest Sharks player to 50 points
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Utah Mammoth sign forward Nick Schmaltz to an 8-year, $64 million contract extension
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
Troy Murray, former Blackhawks player and broadcaster, dies at 63
Islanders acquire Brayden Schenn from Blues as new buyers, sellers emerge at NHL trade deadline