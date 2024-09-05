Skip navigation
NHL
St. Louis Blues
Theo Lindstein
TL
Theo
Lindstein
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Philip Broberg signed for a total of $9.16 million and Dylan Holloway $4.58 million. The Blues sent second- and third-round picks to Edmonton.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don’t match offer sheets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues issue offer sheets to Oilers’ Broberg and Holloway, leaving Edmonton 7 days to match
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues’ Torey Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, could miss the season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues extend Buchnevich with $48 million deal, acquire Faksa, Joseph in separate trades
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Olympic men’s hockey field nearly set after qualifying tournaments
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to an 8-year extension worth $112 million
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carolina Hurricanes reach 8-year, $63.2 million deal with rising forward Seth Jarvis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother have died after their bicycles were hit by a car
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad