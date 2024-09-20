Skip navigation
Chicago Blackhawks
Ty Henry
Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Foligno took on a leadership role for the Chicago Blackhawks before he played his first game for the team. That was only the beginning
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Nick Foligno named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blues get Broberg, Holloway after Oilers don't match offer sheets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wild sign NHL rookie of year runner-up Brock Faber to 8-year, $68 million contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NHL reinstates Bowman, Quenneville after being banned for their role in Blackhawks assault scandal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jacob Trouba says 'there's no animosity' toward Rangers following trade rumors
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Radko Gudas is named the Anaheim Ducks' first captain since Ryan Getzlaf's retirement 2 years ago
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kyle Okposo, who won a Cup in his final game with Panthers, announces retirement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it's time to look forward
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad