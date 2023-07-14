 Skip navigation
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zemgus
Girgensons

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
Zemgus Girgensons gets 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Sabres for 10th season
Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
Zemgus Girgensons gets 1-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Sabres for 10th season
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Ohtani, Trout homer to lead Angels past Royals 5-2
NHL: FEB 23 Sabres at Devils
Sabres sign Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnston to 2-year rookie contract
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers
Sabres re-sign captain Kyle Okposo to 1-year, $2.5M contract
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says