Aryna Sabalenka gets past Madison Keys, into Wimbledon semifinals

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals and move one match win from the No. 1 ranking.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion from Belarus, wrapped it up by rallying in the second set. The No. 25 seed Keys was up 4-2, 40-love before she lost 12 consecutive points.

Sabalenka gets 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Thursday’s semifinals.

The other semi pits Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a former world No. 3 returning this year from October childbirth, and 42nd-ranked Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

If she makes the final, Sabalenka will take the No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek of Poland. Sabalenka lost in the 2021 Wimbledon semifinals, then missed last year’s Wimbledon because the tournament excluded all players from Russia and Belarus.

Keys was the last American woman in the draw. U.S. women have gone 13 majors without a singles title, their longest drought in 27 years.