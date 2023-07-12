 Skip navigation
Aryna Sabalenka gets past Madison Keys, into Wimbledon semifinals

  
Published July 12, 2023 09:39 AM
Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the first set against US player Madison Keys during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the tenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 12, 2023.

AFP via Getty Images

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon semifinals and move one match win from the No. 1 ranking.

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion from Belarus, wrapped it up by rallying in the second set. The No. 25 seed Keys was up 4-2, 40-love before she lost 12 consecutive points.

Sabalenka gets 2022 Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in Thursday’s semifinals.

The other semi pits Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, a former world No. 3 returning this year from October childbirth, and 42nd-ranked Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

If she makes the final, Sabalenka will take the No. 1 ranking from Iga Swiatek of Poland. Sabalenka lost in the 2021 Wimbledon semifinals, then missed last year’s Wimbledon because the tournament excluded all players from Russia and Belarus.

Keys was the last American woman in the draw. U.S. women have gone 13 majors without a singles title, their longest drought in 27 years.