Henry Townshend extends U.S. slopestyle medal streak with Youth Olympic gold

  
Published January 25, 2024 06:50 AM

Henry Townshend won ski slopestyle at the Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, adding to U.S. dominance in the event since it was added to the Olympic program a decade ago.

Townshend, a 17-year-old from Park City, Utah, prevailed with a 90.25-point first run, besting silver medalist Olly Nicholls of Japan (85.75) and bronze medalist Jaakko Koskinen of Finland (83.75).

“It is always someone’s lucky day, and today it was mine,” Townshend said, according to Olympics.com.

It marked the U.S.’ second gold of the Games. Short track speed skater Sean Shuai won the first U.S. gold on Monday. Competition began last Saturday.

Between the Olympics and Youth Olympics, the U.S. has won 10 of the 18 men’s ski slopestyle medals, including four of the six golds, since the event was added to each program.

The Youth Olympics, for athletes ages 14 to 18, run through next Thursday.

Peacock airs live coverage of every figure skating event, plus hockey’s bronze- and gold-medal games, from Friday through next Wednesday (broadcast schedule here). Every sport streams on Olympics.com.