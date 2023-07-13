 Skip navigation
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
2023 All-American Rico Flores from Folsom High School in Utah has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 17 Rico Flores Jr., early-enrolled freshman receiver, four-star recruit

Top Clips

Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news
Lebron returning to NBA is far from breaking news

Ion Izagirre goes seven years between Tour de France stage wins

  
Published July 13, 2023 11:26 AM
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
July 13, 2023 11:28 AM
Take a look back at the final moments of the Stage 12 finish at the 2023 Tour de France.

Ion Izagirre of Spain won the Tour de France’s 12th stage, seven years after his previous Tour stage victory.

Izagirre won a hilly stage — not flat enough for sprinters, not mountainous enough for the overall contenders — from a breakaway. He attacked on the last of five categorized climbs with about 20 miles left.

Mathieu Burgaudeau of France edged American Matteo Jorgenson for second place, 58 seconds behind.

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished later in the same time.

The Tour continues Friday with the 13th stage, the second and final beyond-category summit finish of this year’s Tour that will be a test for Vingegaard and second-place Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage