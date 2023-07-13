Ion Izagirre goes seven years between Tour de France stage wins

Ion Izagirre of Spain won the Tour de France’s 12th stage, seven years after his previous Tour stage victory.

Izagirre won a hilly stage — not flat enough for sprinters, not mountainous enough for the overall contenders — from a breakaway. He attacked on the last of five categorized climbs with about 20 miles left.

Mathieu Burgaudeau of France edged American Matteo Jorgenson for second place, 58 seconds behind.

The top five in the overall standings, led by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, finished later in the same time.

The Tour continues Friday with the 13th stage, the second and final beyond-category summit finish of this year’s Tour that will be a test for Vingegaard and second-place Tadej Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion.