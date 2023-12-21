 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laurence St-Germain, world slalom champion, sidelined by injury

  
Published December 21, 2023 02:53 PM
Laurence St-Germain

Laurence St-Germain of Canada reacts after finishing the second run of the women’s slalom competition of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kittilae, Finland, on November 12, 2023. (Photo by Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP) / Finland OUT (Photo by VESA MOILANEN/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Laurence St-Germain, last season’s surprise world champion in the slalom, is expected to miss at least two World Cup slaloms due to an ankle injury.

“Straddled pretty hard in training last week and since my ankle took a bit of a hit I have to wear a different kind of boot for a little while,” was posted on her social media. “Silver lining is that I get to spend Christmas home with my family which I haven’t done in 7 years! I’m working hard with my team to come back as soon as possible.”

St-Germain, 29, missed Thursday’s slalom in Courchevel, France. She is also expected to miss next week’s slalom in Lienz, Austria.

A rep for St-Germain said she aims to race the following week’s slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, but that “the return date is not certain.”

St-Germain’s best finish in three slaloms so far this season was seventh in Levi, Finland, on Nov. 12. She has not raced an event other than slalom in more than three years.

Last Feb. 18, St-Germain overtook Mikaela Shiffrin to win the world championships slalom in Meribel, France.

St-Germain was at the time ranked 18th in the world in the event. Her resume included a best World Cup finish of fifth, plus computer science and biomedical engineering degrees.

She became the first Canadian woman to win an Alpine skiing world title in 20 years and the second to do it in slalom after Anne Heggtveit, who won the 1960 Olympics back when the Winter Games also counted as world championships.

Another one of Shiffrin’s slalom challengers, Swiss Wendy Holdener, is expected to miss at least two months, if not the rest of the season, after undergoing left ankle surgery last week.