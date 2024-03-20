Olympic soccer groups: U.S. men open vs. France; U.S. women get Australia, Germany

The U.S. men’s soccer team will play host France in its first Olympic match since 2008 after the men’s and women’s groups for the Paris Games were drawn Wednesday.

The U.S. men are grouped with France, New Zealand and the winner of a qualifying playoff between Guinea and a nation from the Asian Football Confederation.

The U.S. women are grouped with Australia, Germany and the winner of an April playoff between Zambia and Morocco.

The U.S.-France men’s match is on the first day of competition of the Paris Games on July 24 in Marseille, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

In the men’s tournament, the top two teams from each of the four groups of four teams advance to the quarterfinals.

In 2022, the U.S. men qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008. Olympic men’s soccer rosters are made up of U23 players with three over-age exceptions. Rosters have not been announced yet.

France’s team will be coached by legend Thierry Henry and could include Kylian Mbappé as one of its over-age exceptions, should Mbappé's club team release him to play.

The U.S. women — Olympic champions in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012 — open against Zambia or Morocco on July 25 in Nice.

The Americans, under new head coach Emma Hayes, later play Germany, the 2016 Olympic champion, and Australia, which placed fourth at the most recent World Cup and Olympics.

Australia could be without superstar Sam Kerr, who ruptured an ACL earlier this winter.

In the women’s tournament, the top two teams from each of the three groups of four teams advance to the quarterfinals, plus the two highest-ranked third-place teams.