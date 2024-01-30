U.S. men’s hockey team to play for Youth Olympic gold, live on Peacock

The U.S. men’s hockey team edged rival Canada 6-5 in a semifinal shootout to reach the Youth Olympic gold-medal game, which streams live on Peacock.

The U.S. plays Czechia (former called the Czech Republic) on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, bidding for a second Youth Olympic men’s hockey title after winning in 2016.

Czechia beat the U.S. 6-5 in a shootout in group play on Monday.

The quadrennial Youth Winter Games, for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18, debuted in 2012. Gangwon, South Korea, hosts this edition, using many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

In Tuesday’s semifinal, Canada went scoreless in its three shootout attempts against U.S. goalie Xavier Wendt.

The U.S. scored once in the shootout on JP Hurlbert’s opening shot.

American Parker Trottier, the 15-year-old grandson of Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, scored twice in regulation. The U.S. was outshot 42-17 by Canada.

The U.S. and Canada did not have a team in the women’s hockey tournament. Japan plays Sweden in the women’s gold-medal game, live on Peacock at 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.