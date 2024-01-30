 Skip navigation
Top News

Jannik Sinner
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner returns home to Italy amid great fanfare
AUTO: JAN 26 IMSA Rolex 24
Mobil 1 expands NASCAR support amid Cup sponsor announcements
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Illinois
How to watch Illinois vs. Ohio State: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_flowersfumble_240130.jpg
Flowers won’t let AFC Champ. fumble ‘break’ him
nbc_pft_unsungheroes_240130.jpg
Conference Championships unsung heroes
nbc_pft_tuckerpregame_240130.jpg
Tucker calls Kelce, Mahomes pregame issue ‘silly’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. men’s hockey team to play for Youth Olympic gold, live on Peacock

  
Published January 30, 2024 10:22 AM

The U.S. men’s hockey team edged rival Canada 6-5 in a semifinal shootout to reach the Youth Olympic gold-medal game, which streams live on Peacock.

The U.S. plays Czechia (former called the Czech Republic) on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, bidding for a second Youth Olympic men’s hockey title after winning in 2016.

Czechia beat the U.S. 6-5 in a shootout in group play on Monday.

The quadrennial Youth Winter Games, for athletes between the ages of 14 and 18, debuted in 2012. Gangwon, South Korea, hosts this edition, using many venues from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

In Tuesday’s semifinal, Canada went scoreless in its three shootout attempts against U.S. goalie Xavier Wendt.

The U.S. scored once in the shootout on JP Hurlbert’s opening shot.

American Parker Trottier, the 15-year-old grandson of Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, scored twice in regulation. The U.S. was outshot 42-17 by Canada.

The U.S. and Canada did not have a team in the women’s hockey tournament. Japan plays Sweden in the women’s gold-medal game, live on Peacock at 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday.